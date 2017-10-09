‘White People Mad At Me’: Why NFL Coach In Cocaine Video Got Put On Blast

The Las Vegas model being blamed – and taking credit – for publicizing a video of an NFL coach snorting what appeared to be cocaine was defending herself after offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigned from the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

“The white people mad at me like I forced blow down this mans nose and like I recorded it on tha low,” Tijuana Nige, who is Black, posted to her Facebook page early Monday morning. “No those are his habits and he recorded himself and sent it to me professing his love.”

In the video, which was first reported Sunday, Foerster can be seen on the video he recorded of himself, looking straight into the camera after sniffing one of three lines of what appeared to be cocaine.

“Hey baby, miss you, thinking about you,” he said. “I miss you. I miss you a lot.”

The reason why Nige released the video seemed to political in nature, according to her Facebook post, which referenced the NFL punishing players [read: Black players] “over an athem [sic], dog fights, weed, domestic issues etc.,” she wrote. “ALL LIVES MATTER STFU!!”

Nige also seemed to allege racism for what she perceived as being a negative reaction to her instead of the spotlight only being focused on Foerster, who resigned before the Dolphins could fire him on Monday. The resignation came a little more than one year after he joined the team.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” Foerster said in a brief statement. “I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

Meanwhile, Nige seemed to be claiming victory via her Facebook post from late Monday morning.

The ongoing kneeling protest by some NFL players during the singing of the national anthem was sparked by now-free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick last season. As a result, teams have avoided signing him this season. A growing number of players have begun participating in the protest, inviting the scorn of President Donald Trump, among many others.

