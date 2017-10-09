Watch: Chance The Rapper Livestreams Police Stop

Just in case things went “sideways,” Chance the Rapper lived streamed a police traffic stop in Chicago on Sunday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that nearly 7 million of the Grammy Award-winner’s Instagram followers watched. Chance talks to them from the front passenger seat, with his daughter asleep in the back and his child’s mother, Kirsten Corley, driving the vehicle.

“Just want y’all to be here in case it gets out of hand. Should be good though. Should be straight,” he says, adding that he has “great faith in humanity and the men and women that put on the badge—but you know, you can’t be too careful.”

Chance the Rapper was pulled over by police Sunday, so he recorded it live in case it went "sideways," he said https://t.co/CN6KgiDMVW pic.twitter.com/A26l9c8vgy — DNAinfo Chicago (@DNAinfoCHI) October 9, 2017

According to the newspaper, the stop resulted in Corley receiving a warning for a moving violation.

While Chance expresses respect for police officers, he said the “policing system” is “disproportionately racist and oppressive.”

He’s been outspoken about police misconduct in the past. NBC News Chicago reported that he called out former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke during his performance on “Saturday Night Live” in 2015.

Prosecutors charged Van Dyke with first-degree murder for fatally shooting Laquan McDonald, 17, in 2014, and tried to cover up the evidence with assistance from fellow police officers.

SOURCE: Chicago Sun-Times, NBC News Chicago

