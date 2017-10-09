MODELMONDAY: Sharam Diniz Spent Fashion Week Slaying Runways And Raising Money For Hurricane Harvey Victims

When one sees model Sharam Diniz, it’s hard to imagine that she would have to do much to keep her killer looks intact. At a slender 5’10, the Angolan-Portuguese beauty is hard to miss, with chiseled check bones and a caramel golden complexion that is accentuated with jet black tresses.
Sharam set out to be an actress, but the runway had other plans for her. Since landing her first modeling contract, big names in fashion from around the globe have sought her out. She’s graced the covers of Vogue, GQand Maxim. Victoria’s Secretgrabbed her up to be one of their Angels for several of their fashion shows. You would think it would be easy to have so many coveted offers, given Sharam’s beauty and fitness, but it doesn’t come easy.
Source: JEAN CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET / Getty
Known for doing some serious planks, Sharam always takes time to take care of herself and get the rest she needs. For the holidays, she loves going back home to her homeland Luanda, Angola to spend time with her brothers and sisters.
