Ex-Con Who Graduated From Yale Law To Practice In Connecticut

Poet, esquire, and ex-con, are all monikers that Reginald Dwayne Betts wears interchangeably. Esquire, the most recent title, wasn’t easily obtained. Although two decades have passed since Betts was convicted of a felony at the age of 16, the Connecticut Bar Examining Committee flagged the application of the poet and Yale Law School graduate for an investigation into his “moral character,” the New Haven Register reports.
RELATED: Watch: Chance The Rapper Livestreams Police Stop
Betts passed the state bar exam in February. Most states don’t prevent applicants with prior felony convictions from practicing law, the Register reports. However, Betts’ application was flagged for further investigation of “clear and convincing evidence” of his “good moral character and/or fitness to practice law.” Letters attesting to the latter flooded the Connecticut Bar Exam Committee, and on September 29th, Betts’ application was approved.
This is just one of many hills Betts has been made to climb since he was tried as an adult for a carjacking he committed when he was a teenager. A univerHoward rescinded his full scholarship offer when he admitted to his prior convictions. Betts, a Suitland, Maryland native, went on to graduate from the University of Maryland. He then accepted a fellowship at Harvard University’s Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Studies before studying law at Yale.
Along the way, Betts published two books of poetry and one memoir about his plight called A Question of Freedom: A Memoir of Learning, Survival, and Coming of Age in Prison, which won the 2010 NAACP Image Award. Betts plans to become a law professor and is currently working on his doctorate. About the bar’s decision, Betts said, “”I’m happy that they made that decision. I’m just grateful for the huge amount of support people gave me.”
SOURCE: New Haven Register
SEE ALSO:
Watch: Chance The Rapper Livestreams Police Stop
The Return: New Film Examines Re-Integrating Ex-Felons Into Civilian Life
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
46 photos Launch gallery
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 22
42 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
43 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 27
44 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 27
45 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 27
46 of 46