NEWS ROUNDUP: ‘Rush Hour 4’ Coming?; Trump’s ‘Calm Before Storm’ Talk; Weinstein Sexual Harassment Allegations

Jackie Chan may have just confirmed that Rush Hour 4 is on the way… but under one condition. The film veteran and martial artist appeared on Power 106’s The Cruz Show, where he hinted that the fourth installment of the comedy franchise could finally be on the way.

“For the last 20 years, I’ve tried different [characters],” he said. “A few years ago, Karate Kid. There was supposed to be a Karate Kid 2 but the script isn’t right. Several years later they want to do it and I say, ‘You still want to do Karate Kid? No, Karate Men.’ They’re taller than me now!”

Regarding Rush Hour, Chan says he and the team only recently agreed on a script after years of deliberation. “The script probably at the end of this month will have a second draft and next year, [we’ll] probably start,” he added, but only “if Chris Tucker agrees.”

When Jackie Chan confirmed Rush Hour 4 but then said "…if Chris Tucker agrees"

Here goes Trump leaving cryptic messages again. While meeting with military commanders at the White House on Thursday, Trump alluded to some sort of “calm before the storm.” Your guess as to what the hell he meant is as good as ours. While reporters asked him multiple times to clarify what he was talking about, his only response was, “You’ll find out.”

"Maybe it's the calm before the storm." Trump makes ambiguous statement after meeting with his military commanders

The New York Times reports that multiple women have accused Harvey Weinstein, who began a television partnership with Jay-Z last year, of sexual harassment. According to NYT, he’s paid at least eight settlements.

“I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it,” Weinstein said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. “Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.”

Weinstein says he is planning a leave of absence to seek therapy to “deal with this issue head on.” Meanwhile, other outlets are reporting Weinstein may or may not have used a made-up Jay Z lyric in his statement to The Times.

Numerous women have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. He's paid at least 8 settlements.

