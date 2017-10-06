Cam Newton Apologizes After Sexist Remarks, Lost Endorsement

After losing a lucrative endorsement deal with Dannon after making a sexist comment to a reporter, Cam Newton on Thursday issued an apology.

Beating Tom Brady and the Patriots just wasn’t enough for the Carolina Panther. After the 33-30 win over New England, Cam Newton disrespected a sports reporter during the post-game presser.

The Charlotte Observer’s Jourdan Rodrigue pointed out that wide receiver Devin Funchess appears “to really embrace the physicality of his routes” and asked if his progress gives Newton “enjoyment.” The 28-year-old QB smiled and said, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about ‘routes.’ It’s funny.”

Newton then answered Rodrigue’s question, saying, “Fun has come along, man. This is a big game for him, because of him being from Detroit. I know he wants this win extremely bad.”

After the press conference Rodrigue tweeted her frustrations with Newton’s response.

The situation got even worse when team spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement to The Associated Press that Newton spoke with Rodrigue after the press conference and he “expressed regret” for his comments.

But in a statement released by Rodrigue, she says she “sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.”

Newton has yet to publicly address the controversy—but it’s only a matter of time before he’s forced to issue an apology, especially after Dannon has cut ties with the former league MVP.

And while the blowback continues, the reporter he offended is in hot water now, too.

The Twittersphere did some spying and found a few racists tweets on her timeline, including messages where she used the term “bitch nigga” and referencing her dad’s racist jokes.

#WhiteFeminism Strikes Again, Part 2: enjoy these gems from Jordan Rodrigue, catalyst for Cam Newton's media lynching. pic.twitter.com/7LXgHQpYmZ — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) October 5, 2017

SOURCE: The Associated Press, The Charlotte Observer, USA Today

