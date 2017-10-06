307 Protesters Arrested In St. Louis After Jason Shockley Acquittal

St. Louis police have arrested more than 300 protesters in the last 18 days, Al Jazeera reported. Civil rights groups and activists have accused the city’s police department of unlawful arrests and indiscriminate violence toward protesters, who began to assemble on September 15, after a White former officer, Jason Stockley, was found not guilty of murder for the death of Anthony Lamar Smith. Dashcam footage before the shooting showed Stockley saying, “”I’m going to kill this motherf***er, don’t you know it”.
Between September 15 and October 3, there were 307 arrests, police spokeswoman Schron Jackson told reporters. A few of those arrested said they weren’t even protesting, but instead were caught up in the department’s “kettling” tactics, which push protesters back into a cramped space so that mass arrests can be made without escape. American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a lawsuit against the department over what it called “unlawful and unconstitutional actions” against demonstrators.
Reverend Starsky Wilson, the pastor of St. John’s Church in St. Louis, told reporters that police come prepared for nonexisting riots. On Tuesday, police showed up in riot gear to arrest protesters who had briefly blocked a highway. According to the news outlet, protesters chanted, “”We don’t see a riot here. Why are you in riot gear?”
“Police just determined that they were going to engage in mass arrests last night, and that’s exactly what they did,” Pastor Williams told Al Jazeera. “Unfortunately, in this community, we’ve seen such militarised policing that seeing riot gear is not uncommon any more.”
SEE ALSO:
St. Louis Police Arrest Undercover Cop, Air Force Lieutenant During Protest Sweep
Jailed St. Louis Protesters Accuse Police Of Brutality During Arrests
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 2744 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 2745 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 2746 of 46