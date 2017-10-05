Shannon Sharpe Reacts to ‘Mild With That Yac’ Social Media Song

Shannon Sharpe’s response to a social media song was almost as funny as the comments that inspired it. Sharpe retweeted “Mild With That Yac,” with the caption, “Why y’all do me like this?”
The song mixes in comments Sharpe made on Monday during a segment on Undisputed, XXL reports. Sharpe told colleagues, ““I be on the Milds with that yac hard.” DJ Suede The Remix God, perhaps best known for his Shirley Caesar “U Name It” song, turned Sharpe’s comments into the song that has since gone viral. The video features NBA athletes dancing to the trap beat under Sharpe’s comments.
Sharpe is no stranger to going viral. The former Broncos player has made controversial statements on Undisputed before, and his comments are especially popular when he responds to racial incidents. In the segment sampled in “Milds With That Yac,” Sharpe was teasing his co-host Skip Bayless, a Cowboys fan, by celebrating the Broncos’ recent victory. Twitter has seemingly answered his original question, “Can I celebrate?,” with a resounding “Yes.”
https://twitter.com/DailyAkdmiks/status/915050864775135232
SOURCE: XXL Magazine
