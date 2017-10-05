NFL Player Terrelle Pryor Called N-Word

Images of Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor flipping his middle finger at a Kansas City Chiefs fan on Monday night circulated widely on social media.

Deadspin reports that the athlete explained on Instagram that the heckler called him the N-word and used other abusive language at him, which prompted the response.

A TMZ video shows Pryor walking through the tunnel to his team’s dressing room. Someone is heard shouting F-you and other obscenities to the wide receiver, who turns around and explodes in anger. He begins walking toward the racist heckler, as an NFL employee holds him back.

Video shows Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor cursing at and flipping off Chiefs fans after game. https://t.co/JitRhu71Cg pic.twitter.com/dWVIiA68ql — Complex (@Complex) October 4, 2017

In his post, Pryor said that situation is “the exact reason why guys are kneeling during the anthem.”

You may have seen the video of Terrelle Pryor yelling with a fan. He posted this on Instagram as to why. (Language warning) pic.twitter.com/w16WdmGGe1 — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) October 5, 2017

Pryor said team unity prevented him from not kneeling during the national anthem. He apologized to his teammates and the organization for his response to the racist fan.

“But at some point you keep calling us The N word, we going to start acting up,” he added.

