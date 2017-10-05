Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Haute Or Naught: Solange Debuts New Hairstyle And Supports Shayne Oliver’s Helmut Lang Collection At The Surface Magazine Awards


Hello Beautiful Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Last night, songstress and actress Solange showed off a new set of tresses and outfit while serving as host for the Surface Magazine Awards.

Solange showed off a short blonde afro while wearing an electric orange Helmut Lang ensemble created by Shayne Oliver (it’s his first line for the fashion house). The outfit included a bra-top with a corset-inspired bottom that opened up and displayed a matching skirt underneath. Her accessories added to the electric themed look, adding a splash of silver with a pair of large drop earrings that had a unique design.

The Houston native was on hand to present the Travel Designer of the Year Award to Anda Andrei, an architect who’s designed luxury hotels around the world.

What’s your take on Solange’s platinum look? Is she shining brightly in this orange hue or not? Vote in our poll now!

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Check Our Rihanna’s ‘Fresh Off The (YSL) Runway’ Look

Haute Hair: Achieve This Simple Twisted Style Using These Motions Products

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Omari Hardwick Switches Up His Suits And Gets Fur-Real With Vulkan Magazine

2017 SXSW Conference And Festivals - Day 6

Solange Rocks Out At SXSW

6 photos Launch gallery

Solange Rocks Out At SXSW

Continue reading Solange Rocks Out At SXSW

Solange Rocks Out At SXSW

 

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now