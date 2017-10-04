Entertainment
Beyoncé Wears A Short Shift Dress For Date Night With Jay-Z


Danielle James
Beyoncé went to support her little sister Solange‘s continued success with A Seat At The Table at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday night. They are the first sisters to both have a number one album on the charts simultaneously. What a cute date night as she attended with her husband, Jay-Z!

Bey wore a short shift dress by Korean clothing brand Greedilous, showing off her toned gams. Not only supporting her sister in concert, but also by wearing this piece, she’s supporting her longtime friend and celebrity stylist, Ty Hunter!

Ty currently has a capsule collaboration with YounHee Park, the fashion designer behind the brand, that debuted in September at New York Fashion Week.

We love it: Bey is supporting her sister, supporting her friend, and living it up with her mogul of a husband.

