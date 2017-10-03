Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Check Our Rihanna’s ‘Fresh Off The (YSL) Runway’ Look


Hello Beautiful Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Straight from the runway – Rihanna showed off a pair of Yves Saint Laurent yeti boots on her Instagram page. The footwear is fresh and exclusive from the designer company’s Spring 2018 collection.

The thigh-high furry footwear is covered in bright white feathers with stiletto heels. Rihanna paired the boots with a basic black mini dress by Off-White  – which brought her sculpted thighs and boots even more. She’s the first to wear the yeti boots since they were featured on the runway and they are undoubtedly making a statement.

What are the boots saying in your book – are they HAUTE  or NAUGHT? Tell us what you decide in our poll below!

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Grace Byers Debuts New Hairstyle And Look For Empire & Star Premiere

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Beyoncé Flourishing In Florals For Fall?

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Selah Marley Is The Boss At the GQ Awards In London

Fab Finds: 20 Thigh High Boots Under $250

20 photos Launch gallery

Fab Finds: 20 Thigh High Boots Under $250

Continue reading Fab Finds: 20 Thigh High Boots Under $250

Fab Finds: 20 Thigh High Boots Under $250

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now