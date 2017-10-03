GET THE LOOK: Tamar Braxton Looks Cute In A Camo Jumpsuit

Songstress Tamar Braxton appeared in an interview with Essence suited up in an army fatigue inspired jumpsuit with a pair of killer Crochinetta Suede Chelsea Booties by Louis Vuitton for $945.00. Check out her look!

The “My Man” singer’s City of Angels Camo Jumpsuit comes from Forever 21 for $40. The look is cute, simple and attainable! You can get her whole look for under $100 by checking out this cute pair of Madden Girl booties for $39.98. Tamar seems to love this look and even expressed her thoughts about it when comments were made about the price of her jumpsuit.

Will this cami and booties look be one of your go-to outfits? We’d love to know! Vote now to tell us!

DON’T MISS: