GET THE LOOK: Tamar Braxton Looks Cute In A Camo Jumpsuit


Songstress Tamar Braxton appeared in an interview with Essence suited up in an army fatigue inspired jumpsuit with a pair of killer Crochinetta Suede Chelsea Booties by Louis Vuitton for $945.00. Check out her look!

Thanks @Essence for everything ALWAYS 💙🐦 #BlueBirdOfHappinessoutNOW

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

The “My Man” singer’s City of Angels Camo Jumpsuit comes from Forever 21 for $40. The look is cute, simple and attainable! You can get her whole look for under $100 by checking out this cute pair of Madden Girl booties for $39.98. Tamar seems to love this look and even expressed her thoughts about it when comments were made about the price of her jumpsuit.

@tamarbraxton at @abcradio earlier today💙 #tamarbraxton #bluebirdofhappiness

A post shared by Tamar Universe (@tamaruniverse) on

Will this cami and booties look be one of your go-to outfits? We’d love to know! Vote now to tell us!

