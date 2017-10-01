Patron Accuses Denny’s Waitress, Manager Of Racial Discrimination

A Denny’s customer who allegedly witnessed a racist incident inside of the chain restaurant’s Washington location is speaking out, reports Kiro 7.

According to the news outlet, Palmer L. Pellham claimed that during a recent visit to the restaurant located in Federal Way, he saw a waitress and manager demand that a group of young Black men pay for their food prior to eating.

Pellham says the group of men were the only ones in the restaurant who were asked to pay for their food beforehand. He also claimed that they were forced to wait before being seated despite there being no patrons in the restaurant. After the incident occurred, Pellham took to Facebook to share what had happened.

“The server comes out … and walks over to the young men’s table with their order slips,” he wrote, according to the source. “She then asks for them to pay before the cook will prepare their food.” Kiro 7 reports that Pellham’s Facebook post received upwards of 28,000 shares.

After catching wind of the incident, Denny’s executives issued an apology and said that both the waitress and manager were terminated following an investigation. “We are deeply disappointed and outraged by the situation that took place at our independently-owned franchise restaurant in Federal Way, Washington,” read the statement, according to the news outlet. “Denny’s has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind. This type of behavior is unacceptable for any reason and is clearly inconsistent with our practices and policies. After a swift investigation, the employees involved in this incident are no longer employed by our franchisee and no longer a part of the Denny’s system.”

This isn’t the first time that Denny’s has found itself in the midst of racial controversy.

Over the past few years, there have been a string of racial discrimination lawsuits filed against the restaurant chain. According to the New York Times, in 1994 Denny’s did a $54 million dollar payout to settle thousands of lawsuits brought against them by African Americans who claimed that they were not served, charged more than White patrons, and had to wait longer to be seated.

Ten years after that, two Black customers took legal action against a Los Angeles Denny’s after they were asked to pay before eating, reports Kiro 7.

SOURCE: Kiro 7, New York Times

