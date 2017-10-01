O.J. Simpson Released From Prison Under Cover Of Darkness

It probably won’t be long until O.J. Simpson is sighted at a golf course. Early on Sunday morning, Las Vegas prison officials released the paroled fallen football star, CNN reports.
The juice walked out through the front gatehouse, where a friend picked him up under the cover of darkness.
“Our biggest concern was our safety and the public’s safety and not wanting anybody, paparazzi, to follow him,” said Brooke Keast, a spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Corrections, according to CNN.
In July, the Nevada Board of Prole Commissioners unanimously voted to release Simpson, who served nine years of a 33-year sentence. Simpson, 70, was convicted of kidnapping and armed robbery in a botched attempt, at what he said, was an effort to collect personal items form a memorabilia dealer.
Keast stated that Simpson met with his parole officer before exiting prison. “They went over what he needs for parole and where he needs to check in, what he should do to get a driver’s license, et cetera [and] instructions on what to do once he’s out there,” she said, according to the news outlet. To stay out of trouble, he must avoid associating with convicted felons and excessive alcohol consumption.
For many, Simpson’s nine years in prison is little consolation for his 1995 acquittal for allegedly killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.
While in prison, Simpson accumulated a nice nest egg—approximately $600,000—from his NFL pension. He’s also amassed an estimated $5 million in a retirement plan operated by the Screen Actor’s Guild.
ESPN reported that the former football player is expected to reside in Florida—where he’s unwelcomed by some state officials.
“The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option,” Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement Friday, according to ESPN. “Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal.”
