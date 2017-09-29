NEWS ROUNDUP: Puerto Rico’s Flood Watch; ICE Arrests Hundreds In Sanctuary Cities

Photo by

NEWS ROUNDUP: Puerto Rico’s Flood Watch; ICE Arrests Hundreds In Sanctuary Cities

Heavy rains were forecast for Puerto Rico this weekend amid devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.


Barbara Gonzalez, Cassius
After all of the chaos surrounding the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico was still facing grave danger. Heavy rains were expected on the island this weekend, resulting in a flash flood watch. This will complicate recovery efforts, including all of the help coming in because of the temporary lift of the Jones Act. There are thousands of containers filled with food, water, and medical supplies stuck at the Port of San Juan due to the fact that many roads are still impassable and only 20% of truck drivers are back on the job, CNN reported.

Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) converged on sanctuary cities where immigration laws are not enforced and arrested about 500 undocumented immigrants this week as part of its new initiative called “Operation Safe City.” Those who were taken into custody came from 42 countries and were arrested for federal immigration violations in multiple cities across the U.S. during a four-day operation that ended Wednesday. “Safe City” focused on regions where ICE deportation officers have been denied access to jails and prisons to interview suspected immigration law violators or jurisdictions where ICE detainer policies haven’t been honored.

