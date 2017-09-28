Watch: Rookie Quarterback Deshaun Watson Donates First NFL Paycheck To Harvey Victims

Watson surprised three cafeteria workers who are flood victims in need of help.


Nigel Roberts
Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson donates his first NFL paycheck to three NRG Stadium cafeteria employees who suffered flood damage from Hurricane Harvey, ESPN reports.

He walked into the cafeteria with three envelopes tied with red ribbons and delivered the gifts. The network said Watson’s base salary is $465,000. He donated $27,353.

“For what you all do for us every day and never complain, I really appreciate you all, so I wanted to give my first game check to y’all to help y’all out in some type of way,” Watson told the women.

According to the Texans’ website, the women, who help prepare the team’s meals, lost homes and vehicles in the storm.

“Hopefully that gets you guys back on your feet and anything you all need, I’m always here to help,” Watson added.

Watson, 22, is paying forward generosity he received at age 11. The team’s website noted that he and his family were recipients of a Habitat for Humanity house when they were in need.

The Gainesville, Georgia native, who played college football at Clemson University, is a first-round draft of the Texans. He enters the league after leading his college team to a national championship last season.

SOURCE:  ESPN, HoustonTexans.com

