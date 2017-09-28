NEWS ROUNDUP: Hefner’s Final Resting Place; Rihanna Checks Trump; Bar Owner’s Kaepernick Jersey Doormats?

Hugh Hefner will be buried next to Marilyn Monroe at Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles, New York Daily News reports. Hefner, who died of natural causes on Wednesday at the age of 91, featured Monroe on the cover of Playboy‘s very first issue in 1953. The issue sold 50,000 copies. In 1992, Hefner purchased the crypt next to Monroe’s for $75,000.
AMissouri bar owner is under fire after he thought it’d be a great idea to use Marshawn Lynch and Colin Kaepernick’s jerseys as doormats. To the discerning eye, it’d appear they were trying to send a message (are you implying that Kaepernick should literally be lynched, sir?), but let Jason Burle tell it: it wasn’t anything personal (read: racist) at all. “They were placed the way they came out of the box,” he told NBC News. Tell that your customers who now have a bad taste in their mouths.
Rihanna‘s not playing games when it comes to Puerto Rico. On Thursday morning, the Bad Girl shared Wednesday’s cover of New York Daily News which read, “No food, no water, no power, no medical care for the dying… Puerto Rico needs more help, Mr. President!”
Along with the photo, Riri had a message of her own: “Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you’ve probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure! Don’t let your people die like this.”
Trump finally addressed the devastation in Puerto Rico on Monday following urges from Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for the Pentagon to send more recovery help. He claimed he’ll visit next Tuesday, CNN reports.
BIG LIES
SOURCE: New York Daily News, CNN, NBC News
SEE ALSO:
Hugh Hefner, Playboy Founder, Dies At 91
Film Shows Playboy’s Hefner As Civil Rights Activist
This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria
This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria
1. Fajardo, PR: A woman pulls a trash can past a destroyed home.1 of 10
2. Fajardo, PR: A coin weighing scale lies between debris from a destroyed bar.2 of 10
3. San Juan, PR: Residents walk past damaged homes following Hurricane Maria.3 of 10
4. San Juan, PR: A thick tree completely raised from the ground.4 of 10
5. San Juan, PR: Cars cross flooded waters on a bridge.5 of 10
6. Fajardo, PR: A damaged sail boat washed ashore following Hurricane Maria.6 of 10
7. San Juan, PR: Residents begin the recovery process after Hurricane Maria damaged their homes.7 of 10
8. San Juan, PR: A neighborhood flooded and devastated by the storm.8 of 10
9. Luquillo, PR: Concrete power line poles lie on a highway.9 of 10
10. San Juan, PR: Flooded streets devastate the island.10 of 10