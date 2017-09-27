NEWS ROUNDUP: Trump’s Usain Bolt Twitter Fail; Cardi B’s Flowers From Taylor Swift; Epic Michael Jackson Moment

45thinks that since Usain Bolt stopped and interviewed for “The Star-Spangled Banner” that all athletes should respect the national anthem. Where did he even find this clip?

“Even Usain Bolt from Jamaica, one of the greatest runners and athletes of all time, showed RESPECT for our National Anthem!” he tweeted on Tuesday.

But the president does know this is actually about police brutality and the mistreatment of Bla—you know what? Why are we even asking?

Even Usain Bolt from Jamaica, one of the greatest runners and athletes of all time, showed RESPECT for our National Anthem! 🇺🇸🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/zkenuAP9RS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Pretty sure Trump learned about Usain Bolt's existence 10 minutes ago — old peasant man (@shawist) September 27, 2017

Come get your boy, Republicans. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 27, 2017

oh my god it’s like arguing with your racist grandpa https://t.co/y2nnFjpaWB — bryson (@Bryson_M) September 27, 2017

Cardi B‘s been having the best week ever since becoming the second female rapper to ever top the charts since Lauryn Hill. And while Taylor Swift fans and the Barbz legion tried their damnedest to knock “Bodak Yellow” from its quickly rising throne, guess who sent the Bronx rapper flowers to congratulate her on her now No. 1 single?

Taylor Swift.

Folks on social are in their feelings over the gesture, but is anyone else feeling that now may be the time to protect Cardi at all costs? Because like…

Cardi B gets flowers from Taylor Swift to congratulate her on her No. 1 single 😍🌹 pic.twitter.com/fedQLVTKgy — Rap-Up (@RapUp) September 26, 2017

While many of us know the dearly loved Michael Jackson “I love this song!” GIF comes from his 2001 30th Anniversary Celebration, it was something of a revelation for Twitter user @chuuzus, who seems to have just discovered the animated image’s origins on Sunday.

“FINALLY! I KNOW WHAT SONG MICHAEL JACKSON LOVED SO MUCH,” the account tweeted. Replies have been lit since.

For those who aren’t in-the-know, the song was “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy, who performed the song for Michael during the event.

Shall we revisit this classic moment in time?

