NEWS ROUNDUP: Trump Says Puerto Rico ‘Doing Well;’ Anthony Lamar Smith Honored

In 45’s delusional world, Puerto Rico is “doing well.” At least that’s what he said in a tweet on Monday, referring to the fact that the people of the country are receiving food, water and medical assistance… because that’s all they need, right? (Insert sarcasm here). But he also stated that they’re in “deep trouble.”

“[Puerto Rico] was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt,” he tweeted on Monday. “It’s old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with.”

On Monday, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) urged the Pentagon to send more recovery help to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

As protests continue in the city of St. Louis, the Board of Aldermen unanimously approved on Friday a resolution honoring Anthony Lamar Smith, who was killed by police six years before the officer who shot him was acquitted of murder earlier this month. Mayor Lyda Krewson also stated she wants to strengthen the city’s Civilian Oversight Board, which investigates complaints against police, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“[Smith’s] mother had to wait six years for justice, which she still did not get,” Alderman John Collins-Muhammad said. “So I invited her here today to let her know the city of St. Louis and the Board of Aldermen shares her pain, her frustration and her deep dissatisfaction with the turnout of everything that has happened.”

