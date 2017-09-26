Clarence Thomas Display Added To Black History Museum Exhibits

Conservatives have long complained about the omission of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. They are now rejoicing.
The Washington Times reports that the museum, which is celebrating its one-year anniversary, announced Monday that it installed a display on Sunday honoring the nation’s second African-American high court justice.
Thomas’ unwavering conservatism from the bench has long riled the civil rights community, as he typically sides with the rightwing justices who disapprove affirmative action programs that level the playing field and who also oppose eliminating racial bias in the voting system.
According to the news outlet, Thomas appears with Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice, in an exhibit that honors both men.
When the museum opened last year, FOX News noted that the exhibits “conspicuously ignored” Thomas, describing him as a “powerful Black political figure,” second only to President Barack Obama. The inclusion of Anita Hill, who accused Thomas of sexual harassment, and quarterback Colin Kaepernick in museum displays added fuel to the fire.
Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was one of six GOP lawmakers to introduce a congressional resolution urging the museum to give Thomas a “prominent place,” The Hill reported.
In a letter, Cruz wrote, “I believe the museum has made a mistake by omitting the enormous legacy and impact of Justice Thomas, as well as his compelling background.”
SOURCE: Washington Times, FOX News, The Hill
SEE ALSO:
Justice Clarence Thomas Admits High Court Part Of Broken Government
Look Who’s Talking Now: Justice Clarence Thomas Asks Questions During Case For First Time In 10 Years
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
42 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 42
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 42
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 42
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 42
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
12 of 42
13. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
13 of 42
14. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
14 of 42
15. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
17 of 42
18. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
20 of 42
21. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
21 of 42
22. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
22 of 42
23. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
23 of 42
24. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
24 of 42
25. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
25 of 42
26. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
31 of 42
32. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
32 of 42
33. Family Support
Source:Getty
33 of 42
34. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
34 of 42
35. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
38 of 42
39. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
39 of 42
40. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
40 of 42
41. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
42 of 42