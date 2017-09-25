Michael Jordan Speaks Out Against Trump Slamming Stephen Curry & NFL

Michael Jordan usually stays quiet when it comes to political issues, but with Trump’s recent rhetoric about sports stars, he had to speak up.

Jordan is voicing his support for freedom of speech and peaceful protest. In a statement to the Charlottesville Observer, Jordan said that “those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized or ostracized.”

One of the fundamental rights this country is founded on was freedom of speech, and we have a long tradition of nonviolent, peaceful protest,” Jordan said in the statement. “Those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized or ostracized. At a time of increasing divisiveness and hate in this country, we should be looking for ways to work together and support each other and not create more division.”

Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets says he supports the NBA’s Commissioner Adam Silver and “its players and all those who wish to exercise their right to free speech.”

And Jordan wasn’t the only NBA owner to fire back at Trump’s Twitter comments…

Statement from the Golden State Warriors: pic.twitter.com/6kk6ofdu9X — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) September 23, 2017

Budenholzer has talked to @ATLHawks players about expressing themselves amid political climate and will be supportive. pic.twitter.com/bYAD5NCi8z — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) September 25, 2017

Let's stop vilifying athletes who stand up for issues they deem important. Let's' encourage citizen participation — Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) September 24, 2017

SOURCE: The Charlotteville Observer

