HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Grace Byers Debuts New Hairstyle And Look For Empire & Star Premiere


Danielle James
Grace Byers attended the Empire & Star premiere in New York City and served us pantsuit perfection. The Empire actress wore a jade green Styland suit.

She paired her power pantsuit with Tamara Mellon shoes, a black Tyler Ellis clutch, and Amanda Pearl earrings.

She also debuted a new hairstyle, created by none other than celebrity hairstylist and salon owner Ursula Stephen. Her makeup was giving off a smokey Fall vibe. Her makeup artist, Joanna Simkin, used Tom Ford and Anastasia Beverly Hills on her eyes and Marc Jacobs lipstick. She looks so stunning!

Beauties are you feeling the look? Take our poll below.

Empire actor Trai Byers and model Joan Smalls are living the American Dream in an editorial shot by Steven Klein for Vogue's infamous September issue. The two play a couple and the photos are giving us a 1950's vibes with modern day high fashion. Get into this beautiful shoot, the images have a gorgeous treatment.

 

