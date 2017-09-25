Entertainment
Cassie Is Giving Us Prince Vibes In This Purple Redemption Dress For Jermaine Dupri’s Birthday Party


Danielle James
Actress Cassie Ventura attended Jermaine Dupri‘s 44th birthday on Saturday evening with longtime boyfriend Sean Combs. However, you would have thought it was Cassie’s birthday the way she slayed our lives in a F/W 2017 bow detailed, purple mini Redemption dress.

She paired the dress with a Tom Ford clutch (you can get a similar one here for $1490.00) and YSL pumps.

I’m loving her stacked rings and almond shaped red nails.

💜

She wore her hair in loose waves, sexily covering one of her eyes.

Redemption : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018

Source: Thierry Chesnot / Getty

Cassie wore this dress better than the model. She looks so glamorous and this dress is giving me major Prince vibes.

What do you think of her look? Tell us in the comments!

