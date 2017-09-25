Ben Carson Weighs In On Anthem Controversy

On Sunday many NFL players, teams and owners displayed unity—in defiance of President Donald Trump—by kneeling or locking arms on football fields across the nation.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson backed his boss in the controversy, after the president used an obscenity against players who protest police brutality against Blacks by kneeling during the national anthem.

In a Facebook post, Carson reminisced fondly about NFL Sundays that were “a time of fun, games and unity.” In his view, the national anthem is played before games as a symbol of national unity.

He acknowledged that all Americans have a right to protest. But quoting the Bible, he said there’s an appropriate time and place for demonstrations.

Carson is shocked to see 8-year-old boys kneeling during the national anthem on the football field before their game.

“Does anyone honestly believe that encouraging even our youth to believe they are victims of our society will actually help us come together?” Carson asks rhetorically.

He called on the professional athletes to use their influence more wisely.

Dr. Carson should direct his advise about unity to his boss, who continues to fuel the cause of White supremacist and divide the nation. Where is the condemnation for the violent thugs in Charlottesville or police officers who kill unarmed Black men and escape justice?

