Saint West Spotted Out And About With A New Hairstyle

Kim Kardashian West was spotted out with her platinum blonde hair, but all eyes were on her adorable son Saint West.
Saint was spotted wearing a Harley Davidson sweat pants and t-shirt. His new hairstyle really stood out. The youngest of the Wests’ was spotted wearing cornrows straight back with his baby hairs poppin’. So cute!!!
He paired his fresh style with some $40.00 Kids Sk8-Hi Van shoes. We’re loving this look!
Beauties, what is your favorite way to style your kids’ hair? Tell us in the comment section.
1. Cantu Hair Lotion for Natural Hair
2. Talia Waajid Mist Bodifier
3. Talia Waajid Curly Hair Curl Souffle
4. Eco Styler Argan Oil Stylin Gel
5. Jamaican Mango and Lime Island Oil
6. Shea Moisture JBCO Strengthen and Restore Leave-In Conditioner
7. Palmer's Olive Oil Formula Smoothing Shampoo
8. Design Essentials Honey Curlforming Custard
9. Organix Sulfate and Silcone Free Shampoo
10. Eden Natural Deep Conditioner
11. The Mane Choice Daily Hair Dressing
12. Organics Hair Mayonnaise
13. Aussie Mega Moist Conditioner
14. Carol's Daughter Hair Elixir
15. ECO Black Castor and Flaxseed Oil Styling Gel
16. Mielle Organics Avocado Hair Milk
17. Kinky Tresses Nourishing Hair Oil
18. Kinky Tresses Coconut Mango Butter
19. Natural Luva Length Retention Sealant
20. Creme of Nature Argan Oil Flexible Styling Snot ( yep, snot)
21. Taliah Waajid Shea-Coco Condition Daily Leave-In Conditioner
