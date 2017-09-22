Saint West Spotted Out And About With A New Hairstyle

Kim Kardashian West was spotted out with her platinum blonde hair, but all eyes were on her adorable son Saint West.

Saint was spotted wearing a Harley Davidson sweat pants and t-shirt. His new hairstyle really stood out. The youngest of the Wests’ was spotted wearing cornrows straight back with his baby hairs poppin’. So cute!!!

He paired his fresh style with some $40.00 Kids Sk8-Hi Van shoes. We’re loving this look!

Beauties, what is your favorite way to style your kids’ hair? Tell us in the comment section.

