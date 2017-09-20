Paging John Fox! It’s time to swap Glennon for Trubisky

HALAS HALL — The Bears have been attempting to address their growing quarterback issues with an “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” approach, but I’m convinced it’s more of a “if it’s broke, let’s ignore it and keep it moving” type of attitude. Or at least that’s the conclusion they are forcing us to draw with their flat out refusal to admit that their current starting quarterback, Mike Glennon, just might be the “huffest” quarterback on their roster.

Yes, the “huffest”.

For those of you who need a crash course in “The Bigs Lingo” allow me to assist you. “Huff”, is an adjective that describes a combination of the feeling of being underwhelmed and pissed-off all at once. In its simplest terms, “huff” can be a person, place or thing that is bad at what they do and after his 3 turnover performance in the Bears 29-7 loss vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 we can reach no other verdict. Mike Glennon is huff.

But don’t expect Head Coach John Fox to be as forthright. In his postgame press conference directly following Sunday’s defeat, he opted for a more inclusive take on who gets the blame for the L. “I don’t think there’s any way, even not even seeing the tape yet, that you can pin that on the quarterback. Like I said, everybody had their hand in that.”

