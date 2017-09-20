Naval Hospital Corpsman Slammed For Newborn Baby ‘In Da Club’ Video

Hip-hop music has long provided the soundtrack to parties, political movements, and personal motivation. But it’s also guilty of at times being associated with outrageousness. Such was the case in a Jacksonville, Florida, naval hospital when Corpsman Allyson Jeanette Thompson recorded herself jerking a newborn baby to the beat of 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” and posted it to Snapchat, United States Marine Corps Life reports.

The “music video” that enraged parents was not Thompson’s first offense. She has treated multiple babies like puppets, uploading videos to social media and violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, also known as HIPAA, which ensures medical privacy. Thompson also posted photos of herself giving newborns the middle finger. She captioned one photo, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”

Thompson had at least one other accomplice.

Denise Shellito reported Thompson’s antics to the hospital, but not before posting Thompson’s outrageous antics to Facebook. Her post has been shared more than 322,000 times.

Naval Hospital Jacksonville responded via Facebook, promising that the corpsmen involved have “been removed from providing patient care.”

