‘Move Back To Africa’ Facebook Post Prompts School District’s Probe Of Mississippi Teacher

An investigation is underway to determine whether an elementary school teacher made a racist comment on social media.

Fox 13 reports that the South Panola School District in Mississippi placed Cammie Rone, who claims someone hacked her Facebook account, on administrative leave during its probe.

Teacher Cammie Rone picture,suspended after a racist comment https://t.co/LqkJhGqjri pic.twitter.com/6yVIV6ulNf — infowe (@infowe) September 20, 2017

According to the news outlet, the post, which was apparently deleted, said that no one is forcing Black people who feel offended to stay in the country.

“Why don’t they pack up and move back to Africa where they will have to work for a living. I am sure our government will pay for it! We pay for everything else,” the post continued.

After coming under fire, she denied making the hateful comment. Rone stated in a separate Facebook message that she’s better known for posts “about cows, recipes, and home improvements. Not racism.”

A parent of one of Rone’s students seemed surprised that the teacher would make a racist statement.

“Still wish her well got nothing against her, but I don’t think she should be teaching anybody’s kids if she feels that way,” he told Fox 13.

SOURCE: Fox 13

