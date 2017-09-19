These Photos Of Halle Berry At The London Premiere Of ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Halle Berry is making press rounds for her latest movie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle. The 51-year-old actress made jaws drop when she arrived at the London premiere in a Fall/Winter 2017 Elie Saab gown.

Showing off her incredible figure, she paired her see through dress with black shoes. The dress had wine colored laser cut floral embellishments over polka dot tulle and is absolutely gorgeous.

Halle proudly showed off the back of the dress which scooped deeply in the back. Look at her legs! She’s in such fantastic shape and her confidence is really glowing on the carpet.

She wore her hair in a messy top bun and minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty. We’re loving this look!

DON’T MISS:

Halle Berry Honors #ForeverFLOTUS Michelle Obama With The Perfect T-Shirt

Halle Berry To Folks Who Say ‘Black Lives Matter’: ‘Don’t Talk About It, Be About It’

Halle Berry Reflects On Historic Oscar Win, Says ‘It Meant Nothing’ For Diversity