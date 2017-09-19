Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Beyoncé Flourishing In Florals For Fall?


Hello Beautiful Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Beyoncé stepped out wearing a $1,395 Balenciaga floral print, blue long sleeve blouse.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

She paired the blouse with these skin tight pink pants, $3,500 Gucci Naga Dragon python shoulder bag, and $640 Christian Louboutin powder pink sparkle Pigalle pumps.

💙

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Blue Ivy is feeling the Louboutin’s too! It looks like we have a future shoe lover on our hands.

Beauties, are you feeling this ensemble? Take our poll and let us know whether this look is HAUTE or NAUGHT.

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Beyoncé Dons A 21K Gucci Kimono Because She Can To The NBA All Star Game

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Keke Palmer Caramel Perfection In This LV Monogram Print Dress?

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Tyra Banks’ Black and White Couture

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now