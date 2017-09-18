‘Rooting For Everybody Black:’ Issa Rae’s Reply To Emmys Reporter’s Question Is Gold

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

‘Rooting For Everybody Black:’ Issa Rae’s Reply To Emmys Reporter’s Question Is Gold

Rae was unapologetic in giving a nod to her peers.


Bella Ramalho, Cassius
0 reads
Leave a comment

What would this world be without Issa Rae? A boring place indeed. Leave it to the Awkward Black Girl (who is awkward no longer, for real) to liven up even the most boring red carpet interview. During a mandatory Emmys red carpet pit stop with a news outlet, the Insecure star was asked “who are you rooting for tonight?” Her answer was the Blackest moment of the whole night, so far:

I’m rooting for everybody Black,” Rae said, Variety reports. “I am.”

✊🏾 #BlackEmmys @issarae #Emmys

A post shared by Issa Drakoncé Sza Carter III (@jovonnieb) on

Okay!

SOURCE: Variety

SEE ALSO:

Here’s How Issa Rae Feels About Not Getting an Emmy Nomination

Emmys 2015: Black Actresses Encourage Reporters To Stop Sexist Red Carpet Questions For #AskHerMore Campaign

17 Times Issa Rae Was #BlackGirlMagic Personified

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Times Issa Rae Was #BlackGirlMagic Personified

Continue reading 17 Times Issa Rae Was #BlackGirlMagic Personified

17 Times Issa Rae Was #BlackGirlMagic Personified

 

 

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now