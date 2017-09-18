NEWS ROUNDUP: Kenneka Jenkins’ Surveillance Video Released; Spicer’s Bad Emmys Moment…And More

BIG NEWS

In a new surveillance video released by police, Kenneka Jenkins appears to walk into a Crowne Plaza kitchen, but is not seen walking into the freezer where her body was reportedly found. The footage shows Jenkins walking through the hotel with “unidentified people” around 1:13 a.m. in “steady” condition, reports CNN. But later footage shows her impaired and struggling to walk before heading into the kitchen and walking out of camera’s view around 3:32 a.m. A total of 36 hours of surveillance footage have been released to the public.

Police release surveillance video of Kenneka Jenkins, teen found in freezer https://t.co/Y8rb3liWTE pic.twitter.com/pvSVI3OyyB — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 18, 2017

BIG LIES

Sean Spicer appeared at Sunday night’s Emmys and left a bad taste in everyone’s mouths. As CNN aptly put it, the ex-White House press secretary attempted to patch up his “battered image” at the end of Stephen Colbert’s opening monologue. Spicer—who was also reportedly offered a slot on Dancing with the Stars before turning it down—walked on stage with a rolling podium before announcing to the crowd: “This will be the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period—both in person and around the world!” This isn’t the first TV appearance he’s made in the last week. Just a few nights ago, Spicer could be seen on Jimmy Kimmel defending 45 with a straight face. Again. Welcome to Trump’s America.

Ousted White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer rolled out onto the #Emmys stage riding a podium. https://t.co/nwuhLC9DEQ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 18, 2017

Friendly reminder that Spicer was on Kimmel defending the president just days ago. He is not endearing, he is a mouthpiece. — Catie Keck (@catiekeck) September 18, 2017

BIG FACTS

The UK’s terrorist threat level has been lowered to “severe” after being raised to the highest level following Friday morning’s subway attack. On Saturday morning, an 18-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the attack, with a second suspect being detained in Hounslow, West London on Saturday evening. Of the 30 people injured, one is still being treated in the hospital. Another attack is reportedly still highly likely.

UK terror threat level lowered to severe after being raised to highest level following Tube bombing – Home Secretary https://t.co/HPAcBBgMgK pic.twitter.com/UWXYK46W8x — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 17, 2017

SOURCE: CBS News, CNN, CNN, TMZ, BBC

