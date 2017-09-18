Missing 22-Year-Old California Woman Breanna Bradford Found Dead In Car

Following the gruesome discovery of Chicago teen Kenneka Jenkins’ body in a freezer last week, another young woman was found dead after being reported missing. The body of 22-year-old Breanna Bradford was found inside a car in southeast Fresno, California Sunday, KGPE reports.
Bradford had been missing since Sept. 15 and was last seen with her ex-boyfriend James Gay, 35. Gay is now reportedly the main person of interest in Bradford’s death, the report says.
Police said that Bradford’s cause of death is “traumatic injury,” the Fresno Bee reported.
Bradford’s family members informed authorities that Gay visited the young woman’s apartment around 11 p.m. Thursday night, a day before she was reported missing. A heated argument ensued between Gay and Bradford before they disappeared into the woman’s bedroom, said a relative in the apartment to police, KGPE reports.
Gay, who is a known member of the Bulldog gang out of Sanger, California, is currently in Fresno County Jail for carjacking a mail truck Friday around 11:15 a.m., said Fresno Police chief Jerry Dyer during a press conference Sunday.
“He has a history of burglary, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm,” said Dyer about Gay. “He was also currently on parole.
Bradford’s relatives filed a missing person report after they heard that she didn’t show up for her first day of work at a local IHOP. The family also shared pictures of Bradford on social media all weekend and pleaded for her safe return.
Police are still putting the pieces together on a concrete timeline of events leading up to Bradford’s death. Authorities are also vetting surveillance video of businesses nearby where her car was discovered.
SOURCE: KGPE, The Fresno Bee
1. Kathryn Johnston, 92Source:Getty 1 of 26
2. Tarika Wilson, 26Source:Getty 2 of 26
3. Shereese Francis, 30Source:Getty 3 of 26
4. Shantel Davis, 23Source:Getty 4 of 26
5. Alesia Thomas, 35Source:Getty 5 of 26
6. Malissa Williams, 30Source:Getty 6 of 26
7. Darnesha Harris, 17Source:Getty 7 of 26
8. Shelly Frey, 27Source:Getty 8 of 26
9. Miriam Carey, 34Source:Getty 9 of 26
10. Yvette Smith, 47Source:Getty 10 of 26
11. Michelle Cusseaux, 50Source:Getty 11 of 26
12. Aura Rosser, 40Source:Getty 12 of 26
13. Tanisha Anderson, 37Source:Getty 13 of 26
14. Eleanor Bumpurs, 66Source:Getty 14 of 26
15. Natasha McKenna, 37Source:Getty 15 of 26
16. Janisha Fonville, 20Source:Getty 16 of 26
17. Meagan Hockaday, 26Source:Getty 17 of 26
18. Alexia Christian, 25Source:Getty 18 of 26
19. Sandra Bland, 28Source:Getty 19 of 26
20. Gynnya McMillen, 16Source:Getty 20 of 26
21. Symone Marshall, 22Source:Getty 21 of 26
22. Korryn Gaines, 23Source:Getty 22 of 26
23. Deborah Danner, 66Source:Getty 23 of 26
24. Alteria Woods, 21Source:Getty 24 of 26
25. Charleena Lyles, 30Source:Getty 25 of 26
26. Cariann Denise Hithon, 22Source:Getty 26 of 26