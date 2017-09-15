One More Reason For Black Folks To Break Up With Floyd Mayweather

The bad boy of boxing, Floyd Mayweather Jr., sunk to a new low recently. It’s now past time for Black folks to break up with him.

According to The Bleacher Report, Mayweather actually defended President Donald Trump’s taped comments in which he brags about sexually assaulting women (the infamous “grab ’em by the p***y” quote).

Mayweather told Complex.com that that Trump spoke “like a real man.” Really, Floyd?

Floyd Mayweather defends Trump: "You never heard anything about Donald Trump being racist until he ran for president and won." pic.twitter.com/VfcB5LmDN9 — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) September 15, 2017

In another interview, reported by the Washington Post, Mayweather insisted that “all lives matter.”

He added: “What I learned from boxing and what everyone can take in real life is to follow directions, follow order. Don’t give nobody a hard time.”

Mayweather doesn’t take his own advice. As CNN put it, he’s “a serial batterer of women.” The undefeated champion has at least seven assaults against five women in which the criminal justice system got involved.

When promoting his big match against Conor McGregor, Mayweather had the nerve to criticize his opponent for respecting Black women. Oh, that’s such hypocrisy from a man who has shown little respect for the Black women he has battered.

Win or lose this Saturday night, both Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will win financially. https://t.co/33JfgYOuqx pic.twitter.com/A1VnlNQYQ7 — Bradon Robert (@BradonRobert360) September 5, 2017

At that same event, the Independent reported that Mayweather threw out some very homophobic language at McGregor, calling him a fa**ot.

SOURCE: Bleacher Report, Complex.com, Washington Post, CNN, Independent

