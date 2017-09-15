Floyd Mayweather Agrees With Trump, Says ‘Real Men’ Grab ‘Em By The P***y

If you pay attention closely and wait, misogyny will eventually reveal itself and sometimes it comes from some of the biggest celebrities. The latest celeb to think it’s okay to reduce women to mere sexual objects is boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, who reportedly agrees with Trump’s controversial “grab ‘em by the p***y” remarks.

It was the leaked audio that many thought would end his presidential campaign, however even after the world heard Trump disgustingly talk about grabbing women by the p***y, he was still elected president. Now almost a year later, Floyd Mayweather has decided to chime in on the remarks and state that “real men” talk just like Trump. Uh, what?!

Honestly, it’s not really shocking how Mayweather feels about women, given that he’s had numerous claims and incidents of physical violence against them. Blavity has the further details of Mayweather’s troubling Trump co-sign and more.

Via Blavity:

In the second part of a lengthy interview with the boxing champion, topics such as Trump’s controversial p*ssy-grabbing comments, protests and immigration were among the quotable moments.

When it came to Trump, Mayweather didn’t seem to necessarily want to use the “friends” label, but did acknowledge that he has “talked with [Trump] on a couple occasions,” and added that he “can call [Trump] directly on his phone.”

As for that infamous “grab ’em by the p*ssy” comment during Trump’s campaign? “People don’t like the truth,” Mayweather said, “He speak like a real man spoke. Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat ass. You see her ass? I had to squeeze her ass. I had to grab that fat ass.’ Right? So he talking locker room talk. Locker room talk. ‘I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the p*ssy. And?’”

So, clearly Trump and Mayweather are buddies, which explains the co-sign, but Mayweather didn’t stop there. He actually went on to discuss the general consensus that Trump is racist and didn’t hesitate to defend #45, stating “I think, within this world, racism still exists. You never heard anything about Donald Trump being racist until he ran for president and won.”

Hopefully the next time he has a fight, Mayweather fans will think twice about supporting him.

