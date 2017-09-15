Black People Reimagine ‘Charlie And The Chocolate Factory’

There’s a buzz in the air about the possibility of remaking “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” with a Black boy as the movie’s hero.

*raises hand for movie adaptation* https://t.co/mhIHybhl2W — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 14, 2017

All I'm saying is these two would be a helluva combo pic.twitter.com/Vh7fEethfV — The Niggadly Maw (@BlckBolex) September 14, 2017

Michael Jackson was 13 when Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory came out. Y'all, he could have been Charlie. Just let that sink in. #Dahl — Moraalli👩🏾‍🎓 (@ALittleMorgs) September 14, 2017

Author Roald Dahl’s widow, Liccy Dahl, revealed to the BBC that the character Charlie Bucket was originally a “a little Black boy” from a poor family.

In the interview, on what would have been Dahl’s 101st birthday, she explained that her late husband’s agent insisted that the author change Charlie to a White boy. Liccy Dahl, reflecting on the rewrite, called it a “great pity,” adding that the 1964 book would have been “wonderful” with a Black hero.

Roald Dahl originally wanted Charlie from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to be black #r4today pic.twitter.com/h2P4NkI78f — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) September 13, 2017

Still, there was some controversy surrounding the first edition of the book, in which Dahl depicted his Oompa-Loompa characters as Black pygmies, the Guardian reported.

Charlie And The Chocolate Factory’s Charlie Bucket was supposed to be ‘a little black boy’ https://t.co/adv6tOuEml — Metro (@MetroUK) September 13, 2017

According to the newspaper, the NAACP learned in 1970 that the book was being adapted for a movie and objected. The image of Black people imported to work in the chocolate factory would have painted a rosy picture of slavery.

Dahl reportedly said it was not his intention to depict slavery in his children’s book. Nevertheless, he understood the objection, and changed the skin color of the Oompa-Loompas to white in the second edition of his book.

SOURCE: BBC, Guardian

