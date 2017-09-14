Updated: Activist says video shows woman walk into freezer of Rosemont hotel

Kenneka Jenkins’ mother is planning to come to the Rosemont Police Station on Friday with her attorney to view the hotel surveillance video. Rosemont police said they have offered to show Jenkins’ mother 36 hours of surveillance video from 40 hotel cameras.
In the meantime, she allowed community activist Andrew Holmes to view the video.
A large group of protesters who claimed they want answers for the death of Kenneka Jenkins pushed their way into the Crowne Plaza Hotel Wednesday night. They caused other disruptions to the hotels business as well. Police were on hand to try to keep them in control. Many claimed they want to see the video from the hotel.
It’s been four days since the body of Jenkins was found inside a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. The cause of her death remains a mystery.
“The entire Crowne Plaza at Rosemont family grieves the death of Kenneka Jenkins. It is a tragic loss of a promising young person,” said hotel spokesman Glenn Harston. “We offer her family our deepest sympathies.”
Since Kenneka’s body was found, Rosemont Police and other law enforcement agencies have been investigating the circumstances of her death. Crowne Plaza management immediately provided complete cooperation with this investigation, including 36 hours of surveillance video from 40 hotel surveillance cameras that was shared with police investigators.
Rosemont police are sharing the video and other updates in their investigation with representatives of Kenneka’s mother, Tereasa Martin, today. Some surveillance video has was shared with the family in the initial stages of the investigation.
In addition, Harston said, in conversations with representatives of the family, representatives of the Crowne Plaza have offered, to share all of 36 hours surveillance video with Ms. Martin and family in confidential viewings.
“Our hearts go out to the Kenneka’s mother, her family and friends. We hope covering the funeral costs provides a small bit of relief for them,” said Harston.