NYFWNoir: Harlem Fashion Row Celebrates 10 Years Of Amplifying Diversity In Fashion

Harlem Fashion Row, founded by CEO Brandice Daniels, celebrated it’s 10th year showcasing and highlighting designers of color in the fashion industry. The dynamic and trendsetting show was held at La Marina in Upper Manhattan and featured four designers (that all need to be on your radar): FeNoel, Undra Celeste, K. RaShaé, and Kimberly Goldson.
Backstage had a lively, yet calm, hustle and bustle, a rarity at fashion week. The organization of the backstage was superb and everyone working effectively. Jumping from metallic face paint and gold nails at Kimberly Goldson, I was equally loving the Studio 54 vibes I was getting from FeNoel. Undra Celeste gave us a bold, gold eyelid while K. RaShaé opted for dewy, teenage esq skin with a dark lip.
I had an opportunity to interview each of the designers and one thing that was prevalent was their appreciation and adoration for the platform that Harlem Fashion Row has provided for them. Kimberly Goldson, who has been showing at Harlem Fashion Row for 5 years stated, “I love Brandice Daniels for just thinking so much of us. We need this platform, we are underepresented in the retail space. I love her for just championing for us. Trying to get people to support us, she’s (Brandice) is one of our biggest supporters.”
Though rainy, nothing could dampen the spirit and mood of the event. It kicked off with Brandice Daniels discussing Harlem Fashion Row and how the road to making it to 10 years, has been anything but easy, yet everything rewarding. She encouraged the crowd, stating, “To anyone in the room thinking of giving up, there is gold in the perserverance.” She then proceeded to honor, introduce, and uplift each recipient, giving out hand sculpted awards, created by Jordan Baker Caldwell.
Claire Sulmers, founder of Fashion Bomb Daily was the recipient of the New Media award. The Brooklyn based grad got emotional on stage, sharing her love and passion for fashion, but most importantly, what drove her to starting her site. She reminisced, “I‘ve always loved and been fascinated by fashion, but I’ve always felt like an outsider.” The Harvard grad, boasting over 1M followers on Instagram for her site smiled and credited the Internet for driving her success, “Thanks to the digital landscape and social media, I’ve moved from an outsider to an insider.” In addition to running her site and being a fashion trendsetter, she is now a correspondent with Revolt TV.
Chioma Nnudi, the Fashion News Director at Vogue received the Editor of the Year Award, joining the ranks of Elaine Welteroth, Editor of Teen Vogue, who received the award last year. Chioma got on stage, slightly shy, admitting, “I’m more of a writer than a talker,” to a return of jovial laughs from the crowd. While Vogue represents all thinks aspirational, Chioma Nnudi got on the stage and dropped a grounded, key: “It always comes down to being resourceful, being inspired, not always having the most of everything can spark creativity.” Recording artist Andra Day received the Decennium Trailblazer Award and while she was unable to attend, a video played with her thanking Harlem Fashion Row for the award and the importance of supporting Black designers.
Spike Lee received the Decennium ICON 360 of the year award and was introduced by Julee Wilson, Fashion Director at Essence Magazine. While some might find it odd for the Knicks loving filmmaker to receive a fashion award, Julee explained, “His personal style to the style and the culture he brought to the world with his films is unprecedented.”
After the awards, the runway portion of the evening began with each designer having a short video to introduce themselves and more about their collection and inspiration. The fashion show began with FeNoel opening the show with her Studio 54 feel and flowed into Undra Celeste NY’s vintage vibes giving a nod to the 70’s. The show continued with K. RaShaé who admitted exclusively to Hello Beautiful to being inspired by Janelle Monae and her classic black and white vibes. Kimberly Goldson closed the show with golden glam and ostentacious perfection, that this Brooklyn girl was inspired by during a recent trip to the Middle East.
Noteables in attendance included Sidra Smith, Michaela Angela Davis, Emil Wilbeken, Audrey Smaltz, Misa Hylton, Mikki Taylor and more.
DON’T MISS:
#NYFWNoir: Everything You Need To Know
#NYFWNoir: Two Models Share Exclusives Of Their Fashion Week Experience
#NYFWNoir: Supermodel Donyale Luna Was The Predecessor For Black Models From The 70’s To Today
#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week
#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week
1. Laquan SmithSource:HelloBeautiful 1 of 57
2. Laquan SmithSource:HelloBeautiful 2 of 57
3. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 3 of 57
4. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 4 of 57
5. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 5 of 57
6. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 6 of 57
7. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 7 of 57
8. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 8 of 57
9. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 9 of 57
10. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 10 of 57
11. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 11 of 57
12. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 12 of 57
13. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 13 of 57
14. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 14 of 57
15. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 15 of 57
16. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 16 of 57
17. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 17 of 57
18. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 18 of 57
19. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 19 of 57
20. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 20 of 57
21. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 21 of 57
22. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 22 of 57
23. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 23 of 57
24. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 24 of 57
25. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 25 of 57
26. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 26 of 57
27. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 27 of 57
28. #NYFWNoirSource:HelloBeautiful 28 of 57
29.Source:Hello Beautiful 29 of 57
30.Source:Hello Beautiful 30 of 57
31.Source:Hello Beautiful 31 of 57
32.Source:Hello Beautiful 32 of 57
33.Source:Hello Beautiful 33 of 57
34.Source:Hello Beautiful 34 of 57
35.Source:Hello Beautiful 35 of 57
36.Source:Hello Beautiful 36 of 57
37.Source:Hello Beautiful 37 of 57
38.Source:Hello Beautiful 38 of 57
39.Source:Hello Beautiful 39 of 57
40.Source:Hello Beautiful 40 of 57
41.Source:Hello Beautiful 41 of 57
42.Source:Hello Beautiful 42 of 57
43.Source:Hello Beautiful 43 of 57
44.Source:Hello Beautiful 44 of 57
45.Source:Hello Beautiful 45 of 57
46.Source:Hello Beautiful 46 of 57
47.Source:Hello Beautiful 47 of 57
48.Source:Hello Beautiful 48 of 57
49.Source:Hello Beautiful 49 of 57
50.Source:Hello Beautiful 50 of 57
51.Source:Hello Beautiful 51 of 57
52.Source:Hello Beautiful 52 of 57
53.Source:Hello Beautiful 53 of 57
54.Source:Hello Beautiful 54 of 57
55.Source:Hello Beautiful 55 of 57
56.Source:Hello Beautiful 56 of 57
57.Source:Hello Beautiful 57 of 57