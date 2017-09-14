NEWS ROUNDUP: Jemele Hill Addresses ESPN Controversy; Congress Condemns Trump…And More

Late Wednesday night, Jemele Hill took to social media to “address the elephant in the room.”
“My comments on Twitter expressed my personal beliefs,” she wrote. “My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional.”
Prior to Hill’s statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called for the firing of Hill in light of her (accurate) remarks regarding 45 and his election win being the “direct result of white supremacy,” The Washington Post reported.
“That’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make,” Sanders stated, condemning her comments as a “fireable offense.”
Meanwhile, Congress is striking back at Donald Trump and demanding he take an overt stance against racist hate groups.
A legislation—which calls the killing of Heather Heyer a “domestic terrorist attack” and firmly denounces “White nationalists, White supremacists, the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, and other hate groups”—was passed by “unanimous consent” in the Senate on Monday and in the House on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post. Trump will be asked for his signature “in an effort by lawmakers to secure a more forceful denunciation of racist extremism from the president.”
Wu-Tang Clan “bully” Martin Shkreli is in federal custody after his bail was revoked because of the online threats he made toward Hillary Clinton.He reportedly offered $5,000 for anyone who would grab her hair during her book tour.
Of course Shkreli tried to write his actions off as an “awkward attempt at humor,” but since he’s also been found guilty on securities fraud charges and harassed two other women, including journalist Lauren Duca—who he said he’d “get to f**k” should he be acquitted (bruh)—the government’s set on him to spend time behind bars regardless.
Y’all can keep him there, tbh.
