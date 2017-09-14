Here Are Our Picks For 2017 National Book Award Longlists

Here Are Our Picks For 2017 National Book Award Longlists

This week, the New Yorker is rolling out the longlists in categories including Poetry and Young People's Literature.


This week The New Yorker is rolling out longlists for the 2017 National Book Awards, and from the looks of things so far, the judges have their work cut out.

If you aren’t privy, the National Book Award is an American literary prize established in 1950 and presented annually by the National Book Foundation. This year’s finalists  (five are chosen for each category) won’t be announced until October 4, but we’ve already got our money on who they’ll will be. Check out our picks (bolded) as lists continue to roll out below.

The big event goes down on November 15.

POETRY LONGLIST:

Frank Bidart, “Half-Light: Collected Poems 1965-2016”

Farrar, Straus & Giroux / Macmillan

Chen Chen, “When I Grow Up I Want to Be a List of Further Possibilities”

BOA Editions

Leslie Harrison, “The Book of Endings”

University of Akron Press

Marie Howe, “Magdalene”

W. W. Norton & Company

Laura Kasischke, “Where Now: New and Selected Poems”

Copper Canyon Press

Layli Long Soldier, “Whereas”

Graywolf Press

Shane McCrae, “In the Language of My Captor”

Wesleyan University Press

Sherod Santos, “Square Inch Hours”

W. W. Norton & Company

Danez Smith, “Don’t Call Us Dead”

Graywolf Press

Mai Der Vang, “Afterland”

Graywolf Press

YOUNG PEOPLE’S LITERATURE LONGLIST:

Elana K. Arnold, “What Girls Are Made Of”

Carolrhoda Lab / Lerner Publishing Group

Robin Benway, “Far from the Tree”

HarperTeen / HarperCollins

Samantha Mabry, “All the Wind in the World”

Algonquin Young Readers / Workman

Mitali Perkins, “You Bring the Distant Near”

Farrar, Straus & Giroux Books for Young Readers / Macmillan

Jason Reynolds, “Long Way Down”

Atheneum / Caitlyn Dlouhy Books / Simon & Schuster

Erika L. Sánchez, “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter”

Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers / Penguin Random House

Laurel Snyder, “Orphan Island”

Walden Pond Press / HarperCollins

Angie Thomas, “The Hate U Give”

Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins

Rita Williams-Garcia, “Clayton Byrd Goes Underground”

Amistad / HarperCollins

Ibi Zoboi, “American Street”

Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins

NONFICTION LONGLIST:

Erica Armstrong Dunbar, “Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge”

37 ink / Atria / Simon & Schuster

Frances FitzGerald, “The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America”

Simon & Schuster

James Forman, Jr., “Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America”

Farrar, Straus & Giroux / Macmillan

Masha Gessen, “The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia”

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

David Grann, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the F.B.I.”

Doubleday / Penguin Random House

Naomi Klein, “No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump’s Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need”

Haymarket Books

Nancy MacLean, “Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America”

Viking / Penguin Random House

Richard Rothstein, “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America”

Liveright / W. W. Norton & Company

Timothy B. Tyson, “The Blood of Emmett Till”

Simon & Schuster

Kevin Young, “Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post-Facts, and Fake News”

Graywolf Press

SOURCE: The New Yorker

At NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided this summer to take a look at the state of reading for black youth. Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly readtripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. We tapped our brother and sister sites: Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get the staff’s summer reading recommendations. Here are a few titles they said had an impact on them and that every black youth should read.

