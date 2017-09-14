GoFundMe Campaign Starts For Family Of 8-Year-Old Boy Who Was Almost Lynched

The family of the Black boy who survived an attempted lynching at the hands of White teenagers is accepting donations for “supportive resources,” according to a new GoFundMe campaign. Christine Curtin Savala, a psychologist living in California, said she started the campaign in alliance with the child’s mother and the Showing Up for Racial Justice chapter near Claremont, New Hampshire, where the attack happened.

The local police department has been criticized for its slow response since the child was attacked late last month. Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase seemed to protect the White teenagers, even as he made assumptions about their guilt. “Mistakes they make as a young child should not have to follow them for the rest of their life,” Chase told Valley News in an attempt to explain his department’s silence.

More than $25,000 of the crowdfunding’s $40,000 goal has already been raised. The money will go toward psychotherapy, medical expenses and relocation expenses for the victim’s family, Savala said. According to the fundraising narrative, the victim’s mother became unemployed because of the time off she took to care for her young children. The boy’s 11-year-old sister, who witnessed the alleged lynching, is “having a difficult time being at the same school” as the White teenagers accused of putting a rope around her brother’s neck and pushing him off a picnic table.

