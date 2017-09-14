GoFundMe Campaign Starts For Family Of 8-Year-Old Boy Who Was Almost Lynched

The family of the Black boy who survived an attempted lynching at the hands of White teenagers is accepting donations for “supportive resources,” according to a new GoFundMe campaign. Christine Curtin Savala, a psychologist living in California, said she started the campaign in alliance with the child’s mother and the Showing Up for Racial Justice chapter near Claremont, New Hampshire, where the attack happened.
The local police department has been criticized for its slow response since the child was attacked late last month. Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase seemed to protect the White teenagers, even as he made assumptions about their guilt. “Mistakes they make as a young child should not have to follow them for the rest of their life,” Chase told Valley News in an attempt to explain his department’s silence.
More than $25,000 of the crowdfunding’s $40,000 goal has already been raised. The money will go toward psychotherapy, medical expenses and relocation expenses for the victim’s family, Savala said. According to the fundraising narrative, the victim’s mother became unemployed because of the time off she took to care for her young children. The boy’s 11-year-old sister, who witnessed the alleged lynching, is “having a difficult time being at the same school” as the White teenagers accused of putting a rope around her brother’s neck and pushing him off a picnic table.
SOURCE: GoFundMe, Valley News
SEE ALSO:
New Hampshire Cops Silent After White Teens Attack 8-Year-Old Black Boy
Family Of Girl With Rope Burn Sues Texas Private School For Over $3 Million
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
46 photos Launch gallery
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 22
42 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
43 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 27
44 of 46
45. DeJuan Guillory, 27
45 of 46
46. DeJuan Guillory, 27
46 of 46