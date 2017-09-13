Sports
VIDEO: Bears Running Back Tarik Cohen tells #TheBIGS his philosophy on how to improve moving forward


Sports by #TheBIGS- Terrence Tomlin
Press Play on the VIDEO below to watch Bears Running Back Tarik Cohen tell #TheBIGS his philosophy on how to improve moving forward! 

 

The Bigs very own Terrence Tomlin caught up with Bears rookie running back Tarik Cohen after his record breaking debut last Sunday afternoon! We chopped some quick game about the hits he took early in the game versus the Atlanta Falcons and his philosophy on how to adjust and stay on point moving forward!

