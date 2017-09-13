TO DO: National Black Arts Festival’s “Celebrating World Music, The Best of Atlanta”  

September 23

Family Day/Culture Fest at the Auburn Avenue Historic District

Musical performances include African drumming, Afrobeat, Caribbean steel pan, reggae, soca and calypso and more.

September 26

Film Series/Screening: The Pan African Festival of Algiers (1969) by William Klein at Emory University Campus

Screening and post-screening conversation with scholars about the first Pan-African Cultural Festival, the most notable cultural event in Africa.

September 30

Gallery Series: Intersecting Disciplines: Visual Arts/Music

Exhibit tour, artist talk, “pop up” musical performances at the ZuCot Gallery in historic Castleberry Hill.

Panel Discussion: Social and Political Resistance and Healing – The Power of Music, at the First Congregational Church (in conjunction with the 150th Anniversary of the church).

