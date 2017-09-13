Meet Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Newborn Daughter

This morning, Serena Williams introduced us to her beautiful newborn daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.

In a photo posted to Instagram, the tennis champion lay peacefully with her baby girl, who snuggled her mother’s chest in a warm baby blanket. Along with sharing the first photo of Alexis, Serena shared other key moments from her pregnancy, including her first ultrasound. “It’s been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl!” the proud mom says in a sweet clip she told fans to check out.

See her journey with Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian in the clip above and join us in congratulating the new parents.

SOURCE: Serenawilliams.com

SEE ALSO:

ICYMI: Serena Williams Hosts Cutest 50s-Themed Baby Shower

Serena Clarifies Venus’s Apparent Slip Of Unborn Child’s Gender