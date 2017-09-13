Kaepernick, Others Defend Jemele Hill After ESPN’s Rebuke For Calling Trump ‘White Supremacist’

Jemele Hill, the co-host of ESPN’s “His & Hers,” voiced an opinion that many across the African-American community believe: President Donald Trump is a racist. Her bosses at ESPN, however, were displeased that she tweeted that sentiment.

The sports network reprimanded her on Tuesday for calling Trump a “White supremacist,” saying that Hill’s tweet was “inappropriate” and does not “represent the position of ESPN.”

ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017

Hill’s tweet stated: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”

She also expressed these strong views about the president:

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

He is unqualified and unfit to be president. He is not a leader. And if he were not white, he never would have been elected — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2017

The Washington Post reported that although ESPN was displeased, the network decided not to suspend the popular host. That decision triggered backlash, in which conservatives see a double standard. Many of them noted that ESPN fired conservative commentator Curt Schilling for expressing on social media his disapproval of transgender rights.

So Curt Schilling gets fired and she doesn't? — IrritatedWoman™ (@irritatedwoman) September 12, 2017

Schilling, a former ace baseball pitcher who now works for Breitbart, added his voice to the conversation, saying that network executives “are fine w/liberal racism.”

anyone asking. She didn't get fired 'cauee disney and ESPN are fine w/liberal racism vs conservative logic. Only naysayers to that are liars — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 13, 2017

Hill is not out there by herself. NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who experienced backlash for his protest of police violence against people of color, tweeted that he stands with Hill.

We are with you @jemelehill ✊🏾 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 13, 2017

Gabrielle Union and others also support Hill.

As an actor who plays a journalist who speaks the needed truth, I couldn't be more proud of my friend @jemelehill #BeingMaryJane is real — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 13, 2017

Trump literally said white supremacist terrorists who beat & killed ppl in Charlottesville were "fine people". But Jemele Hill is condemned — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) September 13, 2017

