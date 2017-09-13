Jemele Hill Isn’t the First Journalist to Call President Trump a White Supremacist

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has demanded that ESPN fire Jemele Hill, the “SC6 with Michael and Jemele” host who called Trump a “white supremacist” in a series of tweets over the weekend, The Hill reports.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Sanders called Hill’s claim, “one of the more outrageous comments that anybody could make and certainly is something that is a fireable offense by ESPN.”

In the wake of Sanders’ comments, ESPN publicly chastised Hill in a statement, saying, “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.” By singling out Hill, Sanders ignores many of the other journalists and news media outlets who have published similar claims about Trump’s White supremacy.

Rolling Stones writer Tim Dickinson called out Sanders’ hypocrisy in a tweet.

https://twitter.com/7im/status/908051770840014848

In August, NBC Nightly News collected the covers of publications who criticized Trump’s response to Charlottesville, in which he called “Unite the Right” protesters “very fine people.”

Post-Charlottesville covers of The Economist, The New Yorker and TIME. pic.twitter.com/iv7Rt4myKU — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) August 17, 2017

Two of the covers depict Trump with a Klan hood, The third cover depicts Trump giving a Nazi salute. Apparently, symbols of White supremacy aren’t as offensive to Sanders as the words “White supremacist.”

SOURCE: The Hill

SEE ALSO:

Kaepernick, Others Defend Jemele Hill After ESPN’s Rebuke For Calling Trump ‘White Supremacist’

Ta-Nehisi Coates On Why Trump Is Trying To Dismantle Obama’s Legacy