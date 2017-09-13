CJ’s Day Off: The Cubs reliever spends his off day getting buckets and talking Cubs with #TheBIGS very own Eugene McIntosh

If you’re Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr, what better way to spend part of your off day than living a day in the life of me… getting buckets!

Lakeshore Sport & Fitness’ downtown location was the setting as CJ and I met up for a few games on the hardwood. I’ve seen pictures and I’ve dealt with him bragging about how good he was in his high school days but this was his chance to witness why they call me “Bless Buckets”! I made sure that every time I made a shot, I pointed right at him to let him know who’s crib he was in. “I don’t have my basketball legs…it’s gonna take me a couple of runs up and down to get going bruh,” was the excuse CJ tried to feed me but I let him live. It took him a minute to get going but after a game or two he found his shot and actually led us in scoring in one of our two wins and then we got back to what he was familiar with…baseball.

CJ knows what it’s gonna take for the Cubs to get the job done and win the National League Central title. In the last week the CUbs have been clinging on to their NL Central division lead, including a sweep by the 3rd place, 2.5 game back Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs find themselves just 2 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals who come to town this weekend for a 3 game series. “Take it one day at a time you know. We can’t win 7 in one day or whatever we need to win….you know the magic number. We just have to take it one game at a time, enjoy it and ride the wave out,” CJ said.

CONTINUE READING “CJ’s Day Off”…

Follow Eugene McIntosh for more of the coldest Cubs coverage & updates here

For more of the coldest coverage of the Chicago Sports World follow @itsthebigs on twitter & instagram

Also On Atlanta Daily World: