Will The iPhone X FaceID Work On Black People? Twitter Wants To Know

Apple’s unveiling of its updated series of iPhones, including the 8, 8 Plus and X, showcased a number of updates and new features that will most likely raise the bar and set a new standard for smartphones, including “an all‑new glass design” and the “smartest, most powerful chip ever,” the company boasted at its event from its headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday.

One of the more stunning new developments was its new “FaceID” technology, which will be able to unlock an iPhone X after scanning the owner’s face, replacing the device’s signature home button for the first time in the iPhone’s 10 year existence.

As awesomely futuristic as that is, in typical form, some Twitter users have already taken issue with FaceID. In particular, many wondered whether and how FaceID would work when it came to Black people. While some of the tweets were clearly tongue-in-cheek and perhaps posted by racist trolls looking for attention, others seemed to be asked in earnest.

so ur telling me the iphone X gon be able to differentiate black people…. causee yall ben struggling with that for years — BLOWFOAM.com (@makylavender) September 12, 2017

I already know the iPhone X's facial recognition is gonna think all black people look alike. — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) September 12, 2017

Some took it a step further and weren’t as far as to ask if Black people would be able to use FaceID in the dark.

https://twitter.com/gawdcam/status/907682566609793024

iPhone X Is An Insult To Black People, How Will They Unlock It In The Dark ? Racist Apple !! #AppleEvent — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) September 12, 2017

How are black people gonna unlock their iPhone X at night — Adam (@Adam_1878) September 12, 2017

Others had a few FaceID-related conditions before they would commit to buying the new iPhone X, which was expected to retail starting at a whopping $999.

Despite all of the above, if we’ve learned anything from these Apple events, its that the company is usually pretty quick to address any flaws in its products, just as it quickly moved on reports then iPhone 7 was bending shortly after its debut last year.

For the record, there has never been race-based complaint about the actual iPhone, so its doubtful a legitimate one would arise now. With that said, Black folks will have to wait to find out if FaceID works on them until November, when the iPhone X officially goes on sale.

SOURCE: Apple, CNET

