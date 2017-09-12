roadclosure

ADW News
Home > ADW News

Running List of Road Closures in Metro Atlanta


By ADW Staff
Leave a comment

Atlanta:

  • Moreland Avenue at Custer Ave — Tree blocking roadway
  • 22 Piedmont Avenue — Road hazard
  • West Peachtree Street NE at West Peachtree Street Place — Road hazard

Athens:

  • S. Milledge Ave at Hancock Ave.
  • Jimmie Daniel Rd at Atlanta Hwy
  • Timothy Rd. at Wexford Pl.
  • Urban Collectors
  • Hancock Ave. at S. Milledge Ave.
  • Lavender Rd. at Maple Dr.
  • Westlake Dr. at Milledge Cir.
  • Valleywood Dr. at Ashton Dr. to 165 Valleywood Dr.
  • Local Roads
  • Carlton Terrace from Milledge Heights to Parkway Dr.
  • Cedar Creek Dr. at 225
  • E. Carver Dr.
  • E. Cloverhurst Ave. at S. Church Street
  • Greenwood Dr. from Milledge Heights to Parkway Dr.
  • Habersham Dr. at 138
  • Highland Park Dr. at 126
  • Hodgson Dr.
  • Holman Ave. at 555
  • Mal Bay Rd.
  • Milledge Heights from Carlton Terrace to Greenwood Dr.
  • Milledge Terr. At 160
  • Morton Ave.
  • Oak Grove – 229 near Peach Tree, pole is broke low wires, cars can pass
  • Old Jefferson Rd. at Peachtree Ln.
  • Peachtree Ln. at Old Jefferson Rd.
  • Tall Tree Rd. at Fairfield Cir.
  • Tipperary Road at Mal bay Road

Forsyth County:

  • Highway 9 at Bannister Road — Traffic light out

Gwinnett County: 

The Gwinnett County Police Department tweeted out a list of all of the road closures:

View image on TwitterView image on Twitter

DeKalb County:

  • Johan Road & North Deshon Road
  • 2268 Clanton Terrace
  • 889 Gatehouse Drive
  • Hidden Valley Road & Mercer Road
  • Stella Burns Drive & Angie Drive
  • South Deshon Road
  • South Deshon Road & Kevin Court
  • 2097 Dellwood Place
  • 1889 Whitehall Forest Court.
  • Snapfinger Road & Browns Mill Road
  • Jan Hill Lane
  • 2929 Turner Hill Road
  • 5114 Meadowlake Lane
  • 2090 Dellwood Place
  • 2263 Chevy Chase Lane
  • 5028 Golfbrook Drive
  • 2360 River Road
  • Glendale Road & North Decatur Road
  • 6994 Wind Run Way
  • 2427 Rockknoll Drive
  • Westhampton Drive & Westhampton Way
  • 2428 Henderson Road
  • 2590 Tolliver Drive.
  • 484 Halwick Way
  • 951 Clubhouse Circle
  • Cape Cod Lane.
  • Henderson Mill Road & Lansbury Village Drove
  • 2096 Miriam Lane
  • 1324 Snapfinger Road
  • 1548 Hidden Hills Parkway
  • 2935 Alcove Drive.
  • 3381 Spring Valley Road
  • South Deshon Road
  • 4136 Indian Manor Drive
  • 3576 Bishop Drive
  • 3131 N. Druid Hills Road
  • 1600 Clifton Road
  • 7229 Meadow Point Drive
  • 1995 Clairmont Road
  • 4435 North Royal Atlanta Drive
  • 1133 Blackshear Drive
  • 2777 Gresham Road
  • Briarcliff Road & Clifton Road
  • 2950 Bouldercrest Road
  • 3938 Snapfinger Road
  • 3951 Snapfinger Parkway
  • 2276 Shamrock Drive
  • 3049 Orbit Circle
  • 3800 Snapfinger Road
  • 1805 Clairemont Trace
  • Georgian Drive & Duke Road
  • 1234 Kendrick Road
  • Ashentree Drive
  • 2339 Fairoaks Road
  • 2986 Park Lane
  • 8320 Norris Lake Drive
  • Old Johnson Ferry Road/Brooklawn Road
  • 1043 Columbia Drive
  • Mabry Road/ Fuller Road
  • 3079 Panola Road
  • 2115 River Road
  • 5150 North Royal Atlanta Drive
  • 521 Hickory Hills Drive
  • 5254 Mainstreet Park Drive
  • 562 Balfour Drive
  • 773 Willivee Drive
  • Ragley Hall Road
  • Longview Drive
  • 6132 Millstone Run
  • 3351 Glenwood Road
  • 3281 Tucker Norcross Road
  • 214 Ivy Park Square
  • Woodmere Drive and South Deshon Road
  • North Druid Woods Court and North Druid Hills Road
  • Laurel Creek Circle and Young Road
  • 4433 Briarcliff Road
  • 4211 Erskine Road
  • 487 Burlington Road
  • Santa Monica Drive and Guy Way intersection
  • 3650 Dogwood Farm Road
  • 850 Gaylemont Circle
  • 1902 Canterbury Street
  • 755 Derrydown Way
  • Wawona Drive
  • 432 Ohern Court
  • 1972 Boulderview Drive

Gwinnett County:

  • Highway 78 at Grayson Parkway — Tree blocking roadway

Paulding County:

  • Nebo Road at Bill Carruth Parkway — Downed power line

North Fulton County:

  • Hammond @ Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
  • Hammond Dr @ GA400 North ramp
  • 580 Hammond in/near Lorell Ter
  • Northside Dr @ Garamond Rd
  • Hammond Dr from 400 N to Concourse Pkwy
  • 7285 Northgreen Dr
  • 5510 Benton Woods
  • Johnson Ferry @ Riverside Dr
  • 320 Landfall Rd
  • 5400 Roswell Rd
  • Benton Woods Drive @ 5540 Windy Ridge Dr
  • 46 West Belle Isle
  • Forrest Valley @ Highpoint
  • 173 Mystic Place
  • 125 Grantley Ct
  • 2215 Spalding Dr
  • 655 Fair Oaks Manner
  • Mt Vernon @ Redborn
  • 5056 Greenpine Dr
  • Spalding Cir
  • 6305 Long Island Dr
  • 6582 Cherry Tree Ln
  • 545 Forest Hills Dr
  • Riverside Dr @ Riverside Pkwy
  • S Trimble Rd @ Trimble Chase Ct
  • 5260 Mt Vernon Pkwy
  • 5164 Powers Ferry Rd
  • 8940 Huntcliff Dr
  • Glenwood Dr @ Brackenwood Dr
  • 65 Maryeanna Rd
  • 6049 Heards Dr
  • 5152 Powers Ferry Rd
  • Riverside Dr and Valley Rd
  • 6215 Riverside Dr
  • 1160 Windsor Pkwy
  • Spalding Dr and Nesbit Ferry Rd
  • 7104 Duncourtney Dr
  • Lake Forrest Dr near Chevaux Ct
  • 7764 Mt Vernon Rd
  • Riverside Dr and Heards Ferry Rd
  • Glenridge Dr & 285 EB (signal out)
  • 230 Burdett Dr
  • 65 River Park Dr
  • 5667 Colton Dr
  • 105 Bonnie Ln
  • 45 River Park Dr

Check WSB-TV for an updated list: http://www.wsbtv.com/news/local/list-road-closures-across-metro-atlanta/607856272

 

Road closures in ATL

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – Add Yours
DIGITAL EDITION
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now