Running List of Road Closures in Metro Atlanta

Atlanta:

Moreland Avenue at Custer Ave — Tree blocking roadway

22 Piedmont Avenue — Road hazard

West Peachtree Street NE at West Peachtree Street Place — Road hazard

Athens:

S. Milledge Ave at Hancock Ave.

Jimmie Daniel Rd at Atlanta Hwy

Timothy Rd. at Wexford Pl.

Urban Collectors

Hancock Ave. at S. Milledge Ave.

Lavender Rd. at Maple Dr.

Westlake Dr. at Milledge Cir.

Valleywood Dr. at Ashton Dr. to 165 Valleywood Dr.

Local Roads

Carlton Terrace from Milledge Heights to Parkway Dr.

Cedar Creek Dr. at 225

E. Carver Dr.

E. Cloverhurst Ave. at S. Church Street

Greenwood Dr. from Milledge Heights to Parkway Dr.

Habersham Dr. at 138

Highland Park Dr. at 126

Hodgson Dr.

Holman Ave. at 555

Mal Bay Rd.

Milledge Heights from Carlton Terrace to Greenwood Dr.

Milledge Terr. At 160

Morton Ave.

Oak Grove – 229 near Peach Tree, pole is broke low wires, cars can pass

Old Jefferson Rd. at Peachtree Ln.

Peachtree Ln. at Old Jefferson Rd.

Tall Tree Rd. at Fairfield Cir.

Tipperary Road at Mal bay Road

Forsyth County:

Highway 9 at Bannister Road — Traffic light out

Gwinnett County:

The Gwinnett County Police Department tweeted out a list of all of the road closures:

DeKalb County:

Johan Road & North Deshon Road

2268 Clanton Terrace

889 Gatehouse Drive

Hidden Valley Road & Mercer Road

Stella Burns Drive & Angie Drive

South Deshon Road

South Deshon Road & Kevin Court

2097 Dellwood Place

1889 Whitehall Forest Court.

Snapfinger Road & Browns Mill Road

Jan Hill Lane

2929 Turner Hill Road

5114 Meadowlake Lane

2090 Dellwood Place

2263 Chevy Chase Lane

5028 Golfbrook Drive

2360 River Road

Glendale Road & North Decatur Road

6994 Wind Run Way

2427 Rockknoll Drive

Westhampton Drive & Westhampton Way

2428 Henderson Road

2590 Tolliver Drive.

484 Halwick Way

951 Clubhouse Circle

Cape Cod Lane.

Henderson Mill Road & Lansbury Village Drove

2096 Miriam Lane

1324 Snapfinger Road

1548 Hidden Hills Parkway

2935 Alcove Drive.

3381 Spring Valley Road

South Deshon Road

4136 Indian Manor Drive

3576 Bishop Drive

3131 N. Druid Hills Road

1600 Clifton Road

7229 Meadow Point Drive

1995 Clairmont Road

4435 North Royal Atlanta Drive

1133 Blackshear Drive

2777 Gresham Road

Briarcliff Road & Clifton Road

2950 Bouldercrest Road

3938 Snapfinger Road

3951 Snapfinger Parkway

2276 Shamrock Drive

3049 Orbit Circle

3800 Snapfinger Road

1805 Clairemont Trace

Georgian Drive & Duke Road

1234 Kendrick Road

Ashentree Drive

2339 Fairoaks Road

2986 Park Lane

8320 Norris Lake Drive

Old Johnson Ferry Road/Brooklawn Road

1043 Columbia Drive

Mabry Road/ Fuller Road

3079 Panola Road

2115 River Road

5150 North Royal Atlanta Drive

521 Hickory Hills Drive

5254 Mainstreet Park Drive

562 Balfour Drive

773 Willivee Drive

Ragley Hall Road

Longview Drive

6132 Millstone Run

3351 Glenwood Road

3281 Tucker Norcross Road

214 Ivy Park Square

Woodmere Drive and South Deshon Road

North Druid Woods Court and North Druid Hills Road

Laurel Creek Circle and Young Road

4433 Briarcliff Road

4211 Erskine Road

487 Burlington Road

Santa Monica Drive and Guy Way intersection

3650 Dogwood Farm Road

850 Gaylemont Circle

1902 Canterbury Street

755 Derrydown Way

Wawona Drive

432 Ohern Court

1972 Boulderview Drive

Gwinnett County:

Highway 78 at Grayson Parkway — Tree blocking roadway

Paulding County:

Nebo Road at Bill Carruth Parkway — Downed power line

North Fulton County:

Hammond @ Peachtree Dunwoody Rd

Hammond Dr @ GA400 North ramp

580 Hammond in/near Lorell Ter

Northside Dr @ Garamond Rd

Hammond Dr from 400 N to Concourse Pkwy

7285 Northgreen Dr

5510 Benton Woods

Johnson Ferry @ Riverside Dr

320 Landfall Rd

5400 Roswell Rd

Benton Woods Drive @ 5540 Windy Ridge Dr

46 West Belle Isle

Forrest Valley @ Highpoint

173 Mystic Place

125 Grantley Ct

2215 Spalding Dr

655 Fair Oaks Manner

Mt Vernon @ Redborn

5056 Greenpine Dr

Spalding Cir

6305 Long Island Dr

6582 Cherry Tree Ln

545 Forest Hills Dr

Riverside Dr @ Riverside Pkwy

S Trimble Rd @ Trimble Chase Ct

5260 Mt Vernon Pkwy

5164 Powers Ferry Rd

8940 Huntcliff Dr

Glenwood Dr @ Brackenwood Dr

65 Maryeanna Rd

6049 Heards Dr

5152 Powers Ferry Rd

Riverside Dr and Valley Rd

6215 Riverside Dr

1160 Windsor Pkwy

Spalding Dr and Nesbit Ferry Rd

7104 Duncourtney Dr

Lake Forrest Dr near Chevaux Ct

7764 Mt Vernon Rd

Riverside Dr and Heards Ferry Rd

Glenridge Dr & 285 EB (signal out)

230 Burdett Dr

65 River Park Dr

5667 Colton Dr

105 Bonnie Ln

45 River Park Dr

